Newscast – Monday, September 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- There’s a torrent of viral misinformation undermining the COVID-19 pandemic response.
- Winter is coming and competition over a popular trail in Juneau has pit winter sports enthusiasts against each other.
- Alaska has reached a settlement with an advocacy group in a dispute over involuntary commitments of people suffering mental health crises.
- Jack Little figures a $500 tip can give some waiters a boost during tough times.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he currently does not need to fill the state House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Gary Knopp.