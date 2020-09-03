Newscast – Thursday, September 3, 2020

In this newscast:
- A group that wants to save a neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown sued this week.
- Alaska’s job losses weren’t as steep as the national average but the state’s recovery is lagging behind nearly every other state.
- For many Alaska communities, the early end of the 2020 census means committees have to work harder to count everyone.
- Some University of Alaska students have called for the resignation of the student regent following a lengthy email.
- Juneau’s belated Pride celebration wasn’t complete with its annual Glitz drag show which was held outdoors for the first time.