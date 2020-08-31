After pandemic break, Juneau’s downtown swimming pool reopens next week

Juneau’s downtown public swimming pool reopens next week.

Augustus Brown Pool closed down in March along with other city facilities. It will reopen on September 8th with limited capacity.

Aquatics Director Kollin Monahan said the pool will be open weekdays 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then re-open from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. after a midday break. The schedule is meant to accommodate patrons displaced from Dimond Park Aquatic Center while the high school swim teams are practicing there.

On the weekends, the pool will be open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’ll be mainly drop-in rec. So lap swimming, water walking will all occur,” Monahan said. “Unfortunately, at this time the sauna, the climbing wall, the diving boards — those will all remain offline until further notice. But the fitness deck, the lap pool, the recreation pool and the locker rooms will all be open.”

Dimond Park reopened in June. At first, patrons had to reserve time in the pool in advance. Now anyone can show up as long as no more than 50 people are using the facility at a time.

No instructional programs like swim lessons or fitness classes are currently being offered at either facility.

Monahan said the same mitigation measures they put in place at Dimond Park will carry over to Augustus Brown Pool. The Juneau pools mitigation plan details what is being done.

“Every frequently touched surface, every bench, every locker is getting cleaned, disinfected at the top of every hour,” he said. “We are screening our patrons before they come in at the facility, and we do have a more robust screening regimen for our employees when they come in as well.”

Before the pandemic, the downtown pool was already scheduled to close for several months in 2020 for renovations. The roof repairs are now slated to begin next spring.

Other projects, including work on the facility’s air handling unit, plumbing system and pool deck have been put on hold for the time being.