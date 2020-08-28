Election-related cyber security

Juneau Afternoon remains on summer schedule through this week. In its place on Monday, please enjoy It’s Been A Minute, and on Tuesday, Splendid Table.

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll learn about a Thursday workshop to help strengthen defense against election-related cyber attacks and disinformation. The Weather Service will join us for Weather Wednesday. The City Museum will share history about “the four minute men.” And we’ll check in with the Parks and Rec. team.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.