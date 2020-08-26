Interview: How months of reporting on Alaska AG’s unwanted texts led to his resignation

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned, after a series of texts he had with a younger female state worker became public.

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica reported that Clarkson sent a junior state employee 558 text messages to her personal phone in the month of March. In the texts, Clarkson asked the woman to come to his house at least 18 times, often using a kiss emoji and commenting on the woman’s beauty.

Anchorage Daily News reporter Kyle Hopkins spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about the reporting.