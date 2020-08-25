KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, August 25, 2020

  • Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned after a series of texts with a younger state worker became public.
  • The Juneau Assembly passed an ordinance last night creating a systemic racism review committee.
  • Efforts to relocate Juneau’s shelter for homeless residents has seen pushback from other residents.
  • The Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska received a $150,000 investment from the federal government this week.
  • The group tasked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to plot the course of Alaska’s ferry system is holding two rounds of public comments on the future of the fleet.

