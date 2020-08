The Juneau Assembly will hold a regular meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

Items set for public hearing on tonight’s agenda include the creation of a systemic racism review committee, CARES Act funding for local non-profits and updates to the borough’s floodplain maps.

The meetings will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. It will also air live on KTOO 104.3 FM and stream on the web. You can also watch here.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found in the agenda packet.