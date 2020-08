Monday August 24 at 3:00 pm we air the final episode of the 3-part NPR Special “Summer of Racial Reckoning.” Hosted by NPR’s Ailsa Chang and Rachel Martin, Episode Three reports on what has come of the protests so far, and the nation’s path forward.

Folk Alley airs on KRNN 102.7 at 4:00 p.m.

Tune in to KTOO Monday at 7:00 PM for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.