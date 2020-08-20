Newscast – Thursday, August 20, 2020

In this newscast:
- As Juneau’s number of positive COVID-19 cases trends upward, new policies are taking effect to control the spread.
- A Ketchikan mayor has vetoed a resolution asking the state legislature to expand sexual and gender identity protection.
- A Haines man was awarded a prize in the town’s Fourth of July parade when he donned a Donald Trump mask and drove a car that was cut in half.
- City and state transportation officials signed a deal recently that’s a step toward a long-standing goal to build a second road crossing to Douglas Island.
- A key federal permitting decision on a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region could still be weeks away.