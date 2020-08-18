KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

In this newscast:

  • COVID-19 tests for the crew of the state ferry Matanuska come back clear,
  • the latest COVID-19 case numbers for Juneau,
  • state elections officials give last minute notice to six rural Alaska villages that they won’t have polling places,
  • Juneau policymakers are at their wits’ end searching for child care fixes,
  • a former police officer settles a sexual harassment lawsuit with the city of Sitka,
  • the Metlakatla Indian Community sues the state over the commercial fishing permit system, and
  • a bald eagle in Michigan tussles with a drone mapping erosion along Lake Michigan.

