Newscast – Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

In this newscast:
- About 25 people test positive for COVID-19 at Kensington Mine,
- Alaska records its 28th death related to the disease,
- Crew members on the state ferry Matanuska get tested after transporting a group of infected passengers,
- Kake deals with its first outbreak of COVID-19,
- Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel faces challenger Roger Holland in Tuesday’s Republican primary,
- 123 employees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are set to be laid off in October,
- President Trump’s administration appeals a federal judge’s rejection of a plan aimed at building a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, and
- a Metlakatla fisherman says he’s donating a day’s salmon catch a week to his community.