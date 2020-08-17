KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

In this newscast:

  • About 25 people test positive for COVID-19 at Kensington Mine,
  • Alaska records its 28th death related to the disease,
  • Crew members on the state ferry Matanuska get tested after transporting a group of infected passengers,
  • Kake deals with its first outbreak of COVID-19,
  • Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel faces challenger Roger Holland in Tuesday’s Republican primary,
  • 123 employees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are set to be laid off in October,
  • President Trump’s administration appeals a federal judge’s rejection of a plan aimed at building a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, and
  • a Metlakatla fisherman says he’s donating a day’s salmon catch a week to his community.

