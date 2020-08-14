KTOO

Newscast – Friday, August 14, 2020

In this newscast:

  • A new report captures a grim economic snapshot of how Southeast Alaska has been affected by COVID-19.
  • State troopers have solved a 24-year-old sexual assault and homicide case in Sitka.
  • Alaskans unemployed due to COVID-19 would receive $300 more weekly than normal under a plan announced by Governor Mike Dunleavy today.
  • Some churches in Alaska’s largest city have recently defied the emergency order limiting the size of gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

