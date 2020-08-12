Family’s lawyers claim recording shows Juneau officer planned fatal shooting

Attorneys for the family of a man fatally shot by a Juneau police officer last December are highlighting audio of the officer talking to himself before the shooting. The attorneys argue that what the officer says shows the officer’s state of mind and indicates that he planned to kill Kelly Stephens.

In a press conference Wednesday and in a letter to state prosecutors, the attorneys called for the state to reopen its investigation into Juneau police officer James Esbenshade. Previously, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions declined to prosecute Esbenshade after reviewing the Juneau Police Department’s investigation and concluding the shooting was legally justified self-defense.

State attorneys say they are reviewing the material in light of the family’s request and will respond by early next week.

This story will be expanded.