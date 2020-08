Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll hear a radio play produced by the actors from Perseverance Theater’s virtual summer theater camp (aka STAR).

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.