August storm brings heavy rain, minor flooding and strong wind to Juneau

The low pressure system that brought heavy rain and wind over the weekend is slowly making its way out of the Juneau area.

An areawide flood watch from the National Weather Service was canceled early Monday morning, but a flood advisory remains in effect until noon for the Mendenhall Lake and River. The lake is expected to crest Monday morning at around 9.2 feet, which is just above minor flood stage. At this level, the water will start to cover Skaters Cabin Road and the low-lying areas of the Mendenhall Campground.

The National Weather Service Juneau is forecasting widespread rain showers to continue throughout the day Monday. The southerly winds could keep gusting up to 40 miles per hour in the morning but decrease to 15 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The storm brought unusually strong winds to Southeast Alaska for early August. On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Juneau reported a 54-mile-per-hour gust at the Alaska Marine Line Dock in Juneau and a 51-mile-per-hour gust at the Juneau airport.