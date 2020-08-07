Newscast – Friday, August 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau police say they arrested three men after their response to a call of a knife-wielding man devolving into a “chaotic scene” with some bystanders crowding around, filming and yelling at officers.
- Census officials are sounding the alarm about a low rate of response in Alaska, despite having started the once-a-decade tally of everyone living in the United States in an Alaska village.
- With the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, Willie Hensley speaks about his memoir, land claims and some of the legacies he’s helped shape.
- Three residents and one staff member of the Anchorage Pioneer Home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- An attorney has said the city of Anchorage will take legal action against a local business for violating an order prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants and breweries during the coronavirus pandemic.