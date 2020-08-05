KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • The 2020 annual convention of the Alaska Federation of Natives in October will go virtual out of safety concerns over coronavirus.
  • This fall, students headed to the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka will be able to enroll in a new Associate of Arts degree program.
  • Alaska ranks among the top quarter of states with STD cases as its syphilis outbreak began two years ago and cases continue to rise.
  • Alaska is now first in the country in the number of coronavirus tests per resident.
  • The first and only cruise ship to sail in Southeast Alaska during the pandemic reported a positive case of COVID-19 on board Tuesday.

