Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, July 31, 2020

Friday on Juneau Afternoon, musician Marian Call will be here to tell us about her new album release, “Swears.”

We’ll talk with author Kevin Myers about his new book Hidden Falls, and the JAHC will give us the details on next week’s open air marketplace

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.