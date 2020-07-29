Newscast – Wednesday, July 29, 2020

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy announces non-residents will no longer have the option to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports,
- a municipal organization leader questions if second-class boroughs have the legal authority to impose health mandates,
- Alaska State Troopers continue investigating a Petersburg area car crash that killed four,
- Republicans are campaigning against fellow Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla,
- the U.S. Department of Interior announces it will open its first office dedicated to investigating cold cases of murdered and missing indigenous people,
- a Juneau hiker walks into a strange sign on the trail about “poop pumping,”
- Juneau is on track to break a summer rainfall record, and
- local parks officials close Twin Lakes to swimming because of high levels of fecal bacteria.