4 killed in Petersburg crash

Four people have died in a vehicle wreck south of Petersburg. It’s believed the late model SUV went off Mitkof Highway sometime Monday night.

Tuesday morning, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a group that headed to Blind Slough on Mitkof Island the day before was overdue to return. While troopers were responding, they were informed of a wreck near 27-mile of Mitkof Highway. Alaska Wildlife Troopers arrived and confirmed that all four occupants of the vehicle were deceased.

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Dave Berg was on the scene.

“We got there we found a large SUV, late model SUV that had gone off the road sometime late last night,” Berg said. “When we got there we were able to access the car by climbing down the bank and we found four occupants of the car that perished at the time of the crash.”

Troopers identified those killed as Siguard Decker, 21 and his 19-year-old sister Helen Decker, both of Wrangell. Ian Martin, 29 of Petersburg and Dennis Lord, 37 of New York were also confirmed dead.

The site is south of the Greens Camp camping area, and the SUV was traveling southbound. Berg said the vehicle apparently missed a left-hand curve and went off the highway over a steep embankment.

“We noticed some tire tracks on the road, some skid marks, not very many though,” Berg said. “It looked like the driver may have tried to correct with over speed to correct too much around the turn and lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and went approximately 200 feet into the trees alongside the road, along the length of the road but down the steep embankment and we envision that it probably turned, rolled a couple of times, hit a large tree, spun around it and finally came to a stop.”

The deceased were transported to the morgue at Petersburg Medical Center.

Bob Thorstenson Jr. manages the two seiners — F/V Magnus Martens of Juneau and F/V Vigilant of Petersburg — that the crew had been fishing on. He says the Decker siblings were close family friends that had just wrapped up purse seining on Sunday in some of the roughest weather he’d ever seen.

“I’ve never seen a brother and sister team, ever, in the world of fisheries,” he said Tuesday evening. “They were like the Michael Jordan and Vanessa Williams together — that’s how rockstar they were.”

He says the crew had come into Petersburg to meet a marine mechanic after one of their vessels had engine trouble.

“Otherwise we wouldn’t have been on this island with this godforsaken highway, you know,” he said, “it’s just that highway has gobbled up a lot of people over the years.”

An initial investigation by state troopers shows the vehicle left the road at high speed and hit a number of trees. Troopers say the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and the airbags deployed. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor. The investigation continues.

CoastAlaska’s Jacob Resneck contributed to this story.