Newscast — Tuesday, July 28, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s police department followed the lead of other communities in Alaska and made its policies and procedures manual available to the public on Monday.
- Despite Mertarvik residents reporting numerous health improvements since moving from Newtook, the new village also presents some significant health risks.
- The start of the school year for students in Juneau is about four weeks away and families still have a lot of questions about how kids will be educated during the pandemic.
- A rocket will be sent into space from Kodiak next week with more set to be launched later after a delay in the launch schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.