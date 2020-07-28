KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, July 28, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s police department followed the lead of other communities in Alaska and made its policies and procedures manual available to the public on Monday.
  • Despite Mertarvik residents reporting numerous health improvements since moving from Newtook, the new village also presents some significant health risks.
  • The start of the school year for students in Juneau is about four weeks away and families still have a lot of questions about how kids will be educated during the pandemic.
  • A rocket will be sent into space from Kodiak next week with more set to be launched later after a delay in the launch schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reader Interactions

Stories for every side of you. Stay Connected with NPR and KTOO.
X