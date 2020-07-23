KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, July 23, 2020

  • In June, the Juneau Assembly held a meeting dedicated to talking about issues with race and policing in the capital city.
  • The Food Bank of Alaska says the coronavirus pandemic has had a “dramatic impact” on the need for food assistance in the state.
  • Starting today state workers and people who visit state buildings will be required to wear masks.
  • The mayor of Anchorage is limiting gathering sizes and the number of people allowed in certain businesses in response to rising coronavirus cases.
  • The Bureau of Land Management has approved the proposed route for the controversial Ambler Road project.

