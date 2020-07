Sheli DeLaney hosts on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Denny Corson, Patrick Jimmerson, and Edgar Higgins make up the jazz fusion trio 247 (photo courtesy of Edgar Higgins / 247) Denny Corson, Patrick Jimmerson, and Edgar Higgins make up the jazz fusion trio 247 (photo courtesy of Edgar Higgins / 247)

Today we’ll meet local jazz fusion trio 247 and hear about their new album. CBJ Parks and Rec will be on the show to update us on the plan for Juneau trails. And we will get the lates information about COVID 19 and Juneau’s response from Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.