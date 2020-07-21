KTOO

Newscast — Tuesday, July 21, 2020

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly passed an emergency ordinance last night mandating face coverings in most public settings.
  • The assembly also had its first hearing and substantive discussion on Monday on a pitch to create a systemic racism review committee.
  • At least one musician is performing in a very different space in Juneau — bringing playful vacation vibes to an everyday task.
  • The group tasked with reforming the Alaska Marine Highway System has said a $24 million subsidy proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to run the system is insufficient.
  • State prosecutors have dropped at least one criminal case because overcrowding at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute caused wait times so long that due process protections were violated.

