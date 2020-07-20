KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Monday, July 20, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly is taking public testimony this evening on two hot-button issues in two separate meetings.
  • Tourists are still making their way to Juneau despite the canceled cruise ship season.
  • The aerospace company Astra will be taking another shot at a Kodiak launch next month after a failed launch earlier this year.
  • The Alaska Department of Public Safety accused Google of censorship for canceling a recruitment ad for state troopers.
  • A conservation group has filed a petition seeking endangered species status for a subspecies of Alaska wolves.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X