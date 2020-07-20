Newscast — Monday, July 20, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly is taking public testimony this evening on two hot-button issues in two separate meetings.
- Tourists are still making their way to Juneau despite the canceled cruise ship season.
- The aerospace company Astra will be taking another shot at a Kodiak launch next month after a failed launch earlier this year.
- The Alaska Department of Public Safety accused Google of censorship for canceling a recruitment ad for state troopers.
- A conservation group has filed a petition seeking endangered species status for a subspecies of Alaska wolves.