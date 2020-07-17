KTOO

Newscast — Friday, July 17, 2020

  • Nine cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a seafood processor in Juneau.
  • Fred Meyer, Safeway, Home Depot and Petco are the latest big retailers in Juneau to require their customers to wear masks.
  • Ketchikan Humane Society volunteers spent hours out in the cold and rain in an attempt to save several kittens abandoned near a local trail.
  • This year the annual Lovie Harris Baby Beauty Contest in Kotzebue went virtual.
  • At least two different bears in the area have been opening car doors in search of food.

