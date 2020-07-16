Filing period to run for local office in Juneau’s vote-by-mail election begins Friday

The filing period to run for local office in Juneau’s municipal election starts Friday.

Three Juneau Assembly seats and two school board seats are up for grabs in the local election on Oct. 6.

The city will host a virtual “How to Run for Local Office” workshop at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It’s open to anyone curious about running. Participants must register in advance.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, to submit their applications.

The assembly voted to allow this year’s election to take place by-mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means most polling places won’t be open on Election Day, but in-person voting will still take place at City Hall from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6.

The clerk’s office says it hopes to also have another voting location in the Mendenhall Valley available during that time, but details are still being worked out.

Any registered voter whose address has changed should update their mailing address by Sept. 6 to make sure they get their ballot.

Voters can also request a ballot at a temporary address if they notify the city by Sept. 6.

General information about the upcoming municipal election can be found on the city website.