Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll meet Capital City Fire/Rescue’s all-female staff of Station 2 (Douglas). Novelist Russell Heath will be here to discuss his new book “Rinn’s Crossing,” a political thriller set in Southeast Alaska.

That’s Wednesday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.