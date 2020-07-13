Watch: Juneau Assembly meets tonight at 7 p.m.

The Juneau Assembly is holding its regular meeting tonight, beginning at 7 p.m.

The agenda includes public hearings and likely votes on several ordinances:

extending zoning alternatives for construction in downtown Juneau and downtown Douglas into 2021,

committing $90,000 in Docks and Harbors capital and Alaska Department of Fish & Game grants for infrastructure improvements at Statter and Harris harbors,

committing $50,000 of Rasmuson Foundation matching grants to local arts and culture programs, and

committing $234,000 of Alaska Energy Authority grants for Juneau’s first electric bus.

The City and Borough of Juneau’s meeting will be streamed over Zoom and Facebook Live, and embedded here. It will also air on KTOO at 104.3 FM.