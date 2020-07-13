KTOO

Newscast — Monday, July 13, 2020

  • The state reported its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 with 116 new cases — the first time Alaska has seen over 100 cases in one day.
  • The city and borough of Juneau has created a Depression-era style conservation corps with federal CARES Act funds that’s already putting people back to work.
  • Juneau businesses impacted by the pandemic are finding ways to sell their inventory in other states.
  • Four people are safe after a Coast Guard helicopter rescued a 59-year-old Washington state man who appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

