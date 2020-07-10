Juneau’s Dimond Park Aquatic Center moves to next phase of reopening

Juneau Parks and Recreation is moving forward with the next phase of reopening one of its two public pools.

The Dimond Park Aquatic Center resumes drop-in swimming on Monday, July 13, with no reservations required. Aquatics manager Kollin Monahan says that means the public can come and go on a first-come, first-served basis.

After operating at a limited capacity since June 15, both the lap pool and the recreation pool will fully reopen.

The lap pool will be limited to one household per lane. Lane lines in the recreation pool will remain in place for water walking and lap swimming. There’s also a waiting area if all lanes are occupied.

The locker rooms and the fitness deck will be open. But showers are being turned off to limit the amount of time people are spending in the locker rooms. Monahan also says it’s difficult to maintain social distancing in the showers.

The hot tub and sauna, slides, diving boards, lobby tables and chairs will remain closed. The center will be closed for cleaning midday, Monday through Friday and surfaces will be disinfected every hour.

COVID-19 mitigation protocols remain in place, including face covering in public spaces and maintaining social distancing. Hand sanitizer is available at the center and no one in the public or staff with COVID-19 symptoms is allowed.

The Augustus Brown Swimming pool will remain closed until roof improvements are completed in the fall.