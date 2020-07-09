KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, July 9, 2020

  • A wide-ranging anti-discrimination ordinance considered by Ketchikan’s city council has received tentative approval.
  • Anchorage residents are reporting long wait times at local testing sites.
  • The state Department of Natural Resources is giving Italian oil giant ENI a six-month break on a nearly $2.7 million rent payment for leases on Alaska’s North Slope.
  • All residents of Sitka will be offered free coronavirus screening tests to help prevent the spread of the illness.
  • A state court judge has heard arguments over whether to block disbursement of federal coronavirus relief aid to small businesses in Alaska.

