Newscast — Tuesday, July 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- A federal judge issued an injunction that prevents Alaska Native corporations from receiving part of a Tribal funding set-aside in the CARES Act.
- The Juneau School District heard from families in a public forum on Monday about the plan for returning students to face-to-face classes this fall.
- Ten of the state’s airports have COVID-19 screening lines so passengers can show test results or talk through options before leaving the airport.
- A vast majority of Alaska State Troopers are white, making the primary statewide law enforcement agency substantially less diverse than Alaska’s population.
- A wildlife official says a bird symbolizing America’s freedom had to be liberated on Independence Day after becoming stuck in a tree.