Newscast — Monday, July 6, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Five Tlingit sacred items could be returned to Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.
  • At least three people were injured — one seriously — when fireworks accidentally detonated in a crowd during Sitka’s Independence Day celebration.
  • Two employees at Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage speak about what it was like to work in the middle of state’s largest coronavirus outbreak.
  • The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic meant big changes to Kotzebue’s annual celebration of the Fourth of July.

