KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Thursday, July 2, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida fireworks sale was a big hit from day one.
  • Homeless service providers say there hasn’t been a drop in demand for services from people experiencing homelessness this year.
  • As national dialogues on race continue to evolve, the Juneau school district is grappling with how to best address race and equity in the classroom.
  • Alaska recorded fifty new coronavirus cases from Wednesday, but no new deaths or hospitalizations.
  • Anchorage officials and trade groups have released new suggested guidelines they hope bars and restaurants will adopt to spread the slow of the virus.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X