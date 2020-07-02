Newscast — Thursday, July 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida fireworks sale was a big hit from day one.
- Homeless service providers say there hasn’t been a drop in demand for services from people experiencing homelessness this year.
- As national dialogues on race continue to evolve, the Juneau school district is grappling with how to best address race and equity in the classroom.
- Alaska recorded fifty new coronavirus cases from Wednesday, but no new deaths or hospitalizations.
- Anchorage officials and trade groups have released new suggested guidelines they hope bars and restaurants will adopt to spread the slow of the virus.