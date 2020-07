Juneau Afternoon will be on its summer schedule of Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays this week. In its place on Mondays, please enjoy It’s Been A Minute, and on Tuesdays, Splendid Table on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley airs on KRNN 102.7 at 4:00 p.m.

Tune in Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO for Reviving Reconstruction, a special from Open Source.