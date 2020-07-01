Summer arts and dance kits keep kids creative at home

Mandy Nguyen hosts on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear how Juneau Fine Arts Camp is adapting its 30-year-old summer tradition to help keep kids creative with take-home kits for watercolor painting, comic books and zines, and contemporary dance. 49 Writers will be here to discuss their latest podcast episode, and the City Museum will highlight their plans for celebrating Tin Can Day.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.