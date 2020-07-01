Newscast — Wednesday, July 1, 2020

In this newscast:
- State public health experts gathered Wednesday to discuss the latest science and the medical response to COVID-19.
- Neiman Marcus is one of the clothing retailers that’s seen a decline in sales because of the coronavirus.
- Federal wildlife officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for an entangled humpback whale reported near Sitka.
- June was the second-wettest June ever recorded with 7.3 inches of rain.
- AEL&P customers are expected to experience lower electric bills as a result of surplus energy and a rainy June.