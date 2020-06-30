KTOO

Newscast — Tuesday, June 30, 2020

  • Alaska has 400 active COVID-19 cases, another record high as numbers continue to climb.
  • Juneau will not see a downtown fireworks show this Independence Day weekend after all.
  • The city of Kotzebue recently lifted its mandatory COVID-19 closure order for churches.
  • Nearly half of Thorne Bay’s city council is facing a recall election today.
  • A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers for Earth’s surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of planet’s atmosphere.
  • A proposed project in Juneau would use federal coronavirus funds to help restaurants feed residents experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

