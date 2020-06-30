Newscast — Tuesday, June 30, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska has 400 active COVID-19 cases, another record high as numbers continue to climb.
- Juneau will not see a downtown fireworks show this Independence Day weekend after all.
- The city of Kotzebue recently lifted its mandatory COVID-19 closure order for churches.
- Nearly half of Thorne Bay’s city council is facing a recall election today.
- A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers for Earth’s surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of planet’s atmosphere.
- A proposed project in Juneau would use federal coronavirus funds to help restaurants feed residents experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.