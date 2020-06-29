A fisherman was arrested after stealing a fire truck and driving it to a bar in Naknek

An Eagle River man allegedly broke into the King Salmon Fire Department and stole a fire truck on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Bay Borough police department, 22-year-old fisherman Dawson Cody Porter used a piece of lumber to break a window and enter the fire station. He took the truck and drove it through the closed garage door. Police Chief John Rhyshek said that Porter cut the building’s power before breaking in.

Porter turned on the emergency lights and drove the firetruck 15 miles to Fishermen’s Bar in Naknek. He had parked the truck in front of the bar when police officers arrived and arrested him.

Porter was also arrested several weeks prior for a DUI, and was sent to Anchorage where he posted bail. Chief Rhyshek says there is no clear motive to the crime.

Porter is being held on a $10,000 bail at the Bristol Bay Borough detention facility on charges of burglary, vehicle theft, criminal mischief and violating his conditions of release from a previous arrest.