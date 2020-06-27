Native Village of Eklutna will decide what to do with Captain Cook statue in downtown Anchorage

Following calls on social media for the statue of Captain James Cook to be removed from downtown Anchorage, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has asked the Native Village of Eklutna to decide what to do with the statue.

In a joint letter Tuesday, Berkowitz and tribal president Aaron Leggett said “the statue is but one symbol among many that fail to fully and fairly recognize Anchorage’s First People.”

“Consequently, as part of the government-to-government relationship between the Municipality of Anchorage and the Native Village of Eklutna, we seek to establish a process that respects the crucial role and sovereign authority of local tribes as we more fully and fairly portray Alaska’s past,” the letter said.

The Native Village of Eklutna is the only tribal government within the boundaries of the Municipality of Anchorage. It became federally recognized in 1982.

Leggett said he would prefer to augment the monument at Resolution Park to include an accurate history of Cook’s time in Alaska and the history of the Dena’ina people. But he said it’s a decision for the village’s council to make later this summer.