Summer Membership Drive Edition

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Today’s show spotlights the work (and fun) happening on all three of Juneau’s public radio stations–KTOO 104.3 FM, KRNN 102.7 FM, and KXLL 100.7 FM–to highlight the role of public media in Juneau during our Summer one-day membership drive. We will meet our new Arts and Culture team fellow, Mandy Nguyen. Taku Winds will tell us about their upcoming musical celebration of the July 3 fireworks display, and we’ll go behind the scenes of Burger Church on KXLL with DJ Alter-Native.