Newscast — Monday, June 22, 2020

In this newscast:
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnson’s resignation was accepted during an emergency meeting of the UA Board of Regents today.
- Construction of rural Alaska’s largest solar panel installation is currently underway above the arctic circle in Kotzebue.
- Passengers on Alaska’s mainline ferries are now being required to get a COVID-19 test before traveling.
- Around 150 Sitkans marched on Friday to commemorate Juneteenth.
- Some Alaska residents have questioned whether a statue of a British explorer in downtown Anchorage should be removed.