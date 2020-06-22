KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Monday, June 22, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnson’s resignation was accepted during an emergency meeting of the UA Board of Regents today.
  • Construction of rural Alaska’s largest solar panel installation is currently underway above the arctic circle in Kotzebue.
  • Passengers on Alaska’s mainline ferries are now being required to get a COVID-19 test before traveling.
  • Around 150 Sitkans marched on Friday to commemorate Juneteenth.
  • Some Alaska residents have questioned whether a statue of a British explorer in downtown Anchorage should be removed.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X