Newscast — Thursday, June 18, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly held a listening session last night to hear from citizens with concerns related to policing and racism in the capital city.
- The state’s COVID-19 plan to replace mandatory quarantines has travelers across Alaska meeting with screeners and lines when they disembark.
- The Alaska Federation of Natives which represents 191 federally recognized Alaska Native tribes and 11 regional corporations has announced the date and theme of their annual convention.
- A moderate earthquake jolted Anchorage Thursday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of damage.