KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Thursday, June 18, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly held a listening session last night to hear from citizens with concerns related to policing and racism in the capital city.
  • The state’s COVID-19 plan to replace mandatory quarantines has travelers across Alaska meeting with screeners and lines when they disembark.
  • The Alaska Federation of Natives which represents 191 federally recognized Alaska Native tribes and 11 regional corporations has announced the date and theme of their annual convention.
  • A moderate earthquake jolted Anchorage Thursday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X