Scott Burton hosts on Friday, June 19, 2020.

For Foodie Friday we’ll hear about the Local Foods Challenge and learn how to make chickweed pesto. Trailmix will give us an update on local walking and hiking opportunities. And we’ll hear about the Juneau Solstice Sale — a virtual travel fair including excursions for staycationing locals.

