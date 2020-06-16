Norwegian Cruise Line suspends August cruises to Alaska, but not September

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Tuesday that it is suspending sailings in Southeast Alaska through August.

Carnival, Princess and Holland America already canceled the rest of their summer cruises.

The Port of Seattle remains closed to cruise ships indefinitely. If it reopened and they sailed, they’d likely run afoul of Canada’s ban on big cruise ships that’s in effect through at least October. Or, if their ships skipped a stop in Canada, they’d likely break a maritime law that prohibits foreign-flagged cruise ships from exclusively visiting U.S. ports.

A Norwegian spokesperson responded to requests for comment by email, but did not address the port closures. On Twitter, however, the company did address Alaska politicians: “We are hopeful that through the support of the Alaska delegation and openness of mayors of Alaska port towns, we have the potential to resume voyages in September.”

We are hopeful that through the support of the Alaska delegation and openness of mayors of Alaska port towns, we have the potential to resume voyages in September.

There are sailings in Alaska planned for the Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss in September.