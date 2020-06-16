Newscast — Tuesday, June 16, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau police released some additional race detail on the 38 people they reported using force on in 2019.
- Petersburg’s borough assembly last night voted to extend and expand a local health mandate for cruise ships and other passenger vehicles expecting to dock in Petersburg this summer.
- There won’t be any jury trials in Alaska until at least September because of concerns about potentially spreading COVID-19 inside Alaska courtrooms.
- Canada and the U.S. have extend restrictions for crossing the border on Tuesday.
- Anchorage is hoping to become the headquarters of the United States Space Command.