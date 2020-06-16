KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, June 16, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau police released some additional race detail on the 38 people they reported using force on in 2019.
  • Petersburg’s borough assembly last night voted to extend and expand a local health mandate for cruise ships and other passenger vehicles expecting to dock in Petersburg this summer.
  • There won’t be any jury trials in Alaska until at least September because of concerns about potentially spreading COVID-19 inside Alaska courtrooms.
  • Canada and the U.S. have extend restrictions for crossing the border on Tuesday.
  • Anchorage is hoping to become the headquarters of the United States Space Command.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X