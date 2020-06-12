Newscast — Thursday, June 11, 2020

In this newscast:
- In an effort to keep Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state housing authority is offering assistance for mortgage and rent payments.
- Continuing protests has kindled a national conversation about racism and excessive force by law enforcement especially on racial minorities. In Alaska, that’s resonated with Alaska Native families that have lost loved ones at the hands of police.
- The state reported that 17 more Alaskans tested positive for the coronavirus, along with seven nonresidents.