Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon will begin its summer schedule of Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays next week. In its place on Mondays, please enjoy Hidden Brain, and on Tuesdays, Splendid Table.

Monday evening at 7:00 pm, tune in for Peace Talks Radio: Exploring White Privilege and Preventing Violent Extremism. On this edition Megan Kamerick interviews Layla Saad, the author of “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor.”

Scott Burton will be your Juneau Afternoon host again on Wednesday. We’ll check in with Perseverance Theatre about summer programming for youth, get an update from the Juneau Community Foundation, and do some radio yoga.

That’s Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org., and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.