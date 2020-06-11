Educator and artist Daaljini Cruise on Celebration, and social equity

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll speak with speak with teacher, artist, mother and leader Daaljini Cruise about the significance of Celebration, how she and her family are participating this year, and social equity.

We’ll also meet Elaine Jack, Clifton Gutherie, and Jerrod Galanin – winners from this year’s virtual Celebration Juried Art Show and Competition.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.